Renukaswamy Case: Jailed actor Darshan Thoogudeepa taken to hospital after repeated complaints of back pain

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of the gruesome murder of an individual, which might be triggering for some readers.

Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who has been accused of the brutal killing of his apparent fan Renukaswamy, has been in judicial custody since June. The Kannada actor reportedly has been experiencing health issues, particularly extreme back pain in the prison. In the latest turn of events, a report in Kannada Oneindia has claimed that the murder-accused actor was taken to VIMS Hospital from Bellary jail for medical consultation from professionals.

A few videos that have been doing rounds on the Internet claim the same. Darshan Thoogudeepa’s visit to the hospital was followed after he reportedly complained of severe back pain, prompting authorities to arrange an MRI scan to assess his health condition. Check out the viral videos below!

Further, the report also suggests that Darshan Thoogudeepa was taken to the hospital under tight security. Upon reaching, the doctors conducted an MRI scan to identify the cause. He had been experiencing pain for a while and needed proper medical attention as per reports. After the checkup, Darshan was brought back to jail.

Meanwhile, according to a report in ANI, Darshan’s lawyer had appealed to the court for bail owing to his severe back pain, which might require a surgical procedure immediately. Following this, the bench headed by Justice Vishwajit Shetty asked for all the medical reports of Darshan to be submitted to the court. He concluded the hearing by adjourning it to a next date, ie. October 28, 2024.

With this new development, it is speculated that this adjournment might result in the jailed actor getting bail during Diwali, which is on October 31, 2024. However, there has been no official confirmation of the same.

For the unversed, after Darshan's bail was rejected by the Bengaluru court, he approached the Karnataka High Court and challenged the lower court's verdict in the Renukaswamy case. The Kannada actor had reportedly requested for an emergency hearing of his bail plea.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Actor Bala ties the knot for the third time with relative named Kokila amid ongoing controversy with ex-wife Amrutha Suresh