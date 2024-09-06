Shirtless and crying for life: Horrifying last moments of Darshan Thoogudeepa's fan Renuka Swamy before death

Trigger: This particular article contains information about the murder of an individual which might be triggering for some readers.

The Darshan Thoogudeepa and Renuka Swamy case has taken a new turn as new photos have emerged that show the victim just moments before his murder in June. In one of the two images, Renuka is looking directly at the camera and pleading for his life. In the pictures, now all over the Internet, Renuka Swamy is captured without a shirt, while trucks are parked in the background. An injury mark can also be spotted on his body.

It is pertinent to mention that as per the victim's post-mortem report, he was attacked with wooden clubs, and he died due to shock and hemorrhage. Further, the report also indicated that he suffered a ruptured testicle due to being kicked and was also given electric shocks prior.

Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning that Darshan was shifted to Bellary Jail on Thursday morning (August 30). This was done after a video and picture of receiving alleged VIP treatment inside the prison went viral on social media. As per reports, Darshan Thoogudeepa was escorted out of Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in a police SUV.

For the unversed, Darshan and his alleged partner Pavithra Gowda were arrested in June in connection with the alleged murder of a 33-year-old man named Renuka Swamy. As per reports, the Sandalwood actor killed Renuka because he made derogatory and lewd comments against Gowada.

He even accused Pavithra of being the other woman in Darshan’s married life. Renuka, who was allegedly a fan of Darshan, visited him at his request but was later found dead after being subjected to severe torture. 15 people have been arrested in connection to the murder, including Darshan and actress Pavithra Gowda. The Kannada actor's judicial custody is scheduled to end on September 9.

Disclaimer: If you are anyone you know is suffering from any kind of abuse then you must not back out from complaining and seeking help. There are several helplines for the same.

