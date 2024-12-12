Samantha REACTS to Keerthy Suresh's wedding post; says 'this picture has my whole heart'

Keerthy Suresh tied the knot with the love of her life, Antony Thattil, in a dreamy wedding ceremony at the St. Regis Resort in Goa. While the couple managed to keep their relationship under wraps for the longest time, their wedding pictures have already sent the internet into a meltdown. Now, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has dropped a heartfelt note as she wished the newlyweds the best for their journey ahead.

Sharing one of the wedding photos of Keerthy and Antony on her Instagram Stories, Samantha penned, “This picture has my whole heart. Congratulations to the two most beautiful people. May you be filled with eternal happiness and love always. #NyKe forever @keerthysureshofficial.”

Take a look at her wish here:

Over the years, Samantha and Keerthy have bonded quite well, and their cute friendship is often evident in the social media posts they dedicate to each other at times.

For the unversed, it was just a few hours ago that Keerthy surprised her fans with dreamy pictures from her wedding.

As the most beautiful bride, the diva could be seen getting emotional during one of the rituals as she stepped into the next beautiful chapter of her life.

Another picture of the couple that grabbed attention featured the newlyweds posing with their pet dog, Nyke—a portmanteau carefully crafted from their own names, Keerthy and Antony.

Check out the wedding photos here:

Even before the official photos from their wedding were released, social media was already buzzing with tons of inside glimpses from the vibrant celebrations in Goa.

Among friends, family, and colleagues, it was the presence of Thalapathy Vijay at the ceremony—captured in one of the viral pictures—that grabbed attention in no time.

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh has been receiving a lot of attention for her imminent Bollywood debut opposite Varun Dhawan in the film Baby John.

