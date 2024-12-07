Samantha Ruth Prabhu says ‘Here we go again’ as she gears up for an action sequence in Rakt Brahmand
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to create a storm on Rakt Brahmand sets, prepping up for an action sequence.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is once again gearing up for an action-packed role after her spy thriller series Citadel: Honey Bunny. In a new Instagram story, the actress shares a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the sets of her upcoming venture, Rakt Brahmand.
In the story, Samantha can be seen prepping her hand, ready to create havoc. She captioned the still, “Here we go again,” signaling her return to action mode.
See the official post by Samantha Ruth Prabhu here:
Moving ahead, the web series Rakt Brahmand—The Bloody Kingdom is set to be a fantasy action drama with a gripping and edgy narrative. The series was officially announced recently, with Aditya Roy Kapur and Samantha playing the lead roles.
Created by Citadel: Honey Bunny creators Raj & DK, the series is directed by Tumbbad fame Rahi Anil Barve. This also marks Aditya’s first collaboration with the creators. Alongside the lead actors, the series features an ensemble cast that includes Wamiqa Gabbi and Ali Fazal.
On the work front, Samantha was last seen in the Indian adaptation of the American show Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The web series Citadel: Honey Bunny served as both a spin-off and prequel to the original series, delving into the lives of the title characters and the origins of Nadia’s parentage from the original show.
Co-starring with Varun Dhawan, the series also featured actors like Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Sikandar Kher, Saqib Saleem, and Soham Majumdar. Citadel: Honey Bunny has been streaming on Amazon Prime Video since November 6, 2024.
In addition, Samantha is set to play the lead role in the action thriller Maa Inti Bangaram, where she portrays a violent character, with the first look featuring her carrying a gun. This movie will also mark her debut as a producer.
