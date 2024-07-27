Samantha Ruth Prabhu extends wishes to Kriti Sanon on her 34th birthday; says ‘Excited to see all the fantastic…’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took it to her official Instagram handle to extend her heartiest wishes for the birthday of actress Kriti Sanon. Wishing her a wonderful year, the Kushi actress called the birthday girl "beautiful" who just turned 34.

In the story shared by Samantha, she also added a photo of Kriti along with the loving words, “Excited to see all the fantastic things you have in store for us.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wished Kriti Sanon on her 34th birthday

Besides Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Bollywood actors like Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Vaani Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan have also extended their birthday wishes to Kriti Sanon.

Regarding the recent work of birthday girl Kriti Sanon, the actress was last seen playing the lead role in the movie Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. The heist comedy flick directed by Rajesh A Krishnan featured the tale of three air hostesses getting involved in a gold smuggling operation.

The movie also had actors Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in critical roles and generally received positive reviews from the critics. Furthermore, the actress is next set to appear in the lead role for Do Patti, a thriller alongside Kajol.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s work front

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Kushi, co-starring alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The movie, directed by Shiva Nirvana, is a romantic tale of two lovers from conflicting families. Despite resistance from their families, the two start a life together, only to figure out there are more problems in their relationship than they ever knew.

Advertisement

The actress is next set to appear in the lead role for the series Citadel: Honey Bunny, created by Raj & DK. The show starring Varun Dhawan is the official Indian adaptation of the English series of the same name. The trailer of the web series is likely to drop on August 1, 2024, with the actress recently teasing the same.

The actress is also set to collaborate with the directing duo Raj & DK on a fantasy drama series called Rakht Brahmand. The series, which has actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Wamia Gabbi in lead roles, also has Ali Fazal playing the pair opposite Samantha.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all smiles as she teases an update for Citadel: Honey Bunny