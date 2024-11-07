SS Rajamouli regrets missing out on working with Suriya, lauds Kanguva actor’s skills and onscreen charisma

SS Rajamouli was the chief guest at the promotional event for Suriya's film Kanguva in Hyderabad. During his speech, the RRR director expressed his regret for not having the opportunity to work with Suriya.

In a video shared by Suresh PRO from the event, Rajamouli stated, “At an earlier function, Suriya mentioned that he missed an opportunity, but it was actually I who missed it because I admire him so much. I love his acting and his on-screen presence.” He also praised Suriya for choosing films based on compelling stories rather than solely on the filmmakers involved.

For those unversed, director SS Rajamouli initially offered Suriya a role in the Baahubali franchise. However, the actor rejected the offer because he was unsatisfied with his character.

Suriya has also addressed the same on various occasions, where the actor admitted to regretting not working with the magnum opus director. The actor also said that everyone makes mistakes in life, and rejecting the offer was one of his mistakes. He would definitely be ready to do a film with Rajamouli if he considered him.

Looking forward, Suriya is set to enthrall his fans with his upcoming movie Kanguva, directed by Siva. The fantasy action flick creating a buzz will see Suriya in a unique dual role- a tribal warrior from the past and a shadow cop, 700 years into the future. This intriguing premise is sure to keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

Kanguva is about more than just Suriya's dual role. The movie boasts a star-studded cast, with Bobby Deol and Disha Patani making their Tamil cinema debut. The film also features talented actors in key roles like Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Natarajan Subramaniam, Kovai Sarala, and many more. The film is said to be one of the most expensive films ever made in Indian cinema and is touted to have a sequel as well.

On the other hand, SS Rajamouli is currently working on his next movie with Mahesh Babu, tentatively called SSMB29 or SSRMB. It is reportedly a globe-trotting movie, and the shooting is expected to start in January 2025.

