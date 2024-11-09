Yash’s Toxic: Makers to unveil unseen action sequences as Hollywood action director JJ Perry joins the team; WATCH

Kannada star Yash’s upcoming film Toxic has been grabbing headlines for all the good reasons lately. Besides the star-studded cast and the promise of massive entertainment even before its release, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a grand success. Recently, renowned Hollywood action director JJ Perry joined the team of Toxic.

In the video, the renowned action master is seen arriving at the Mumbai airport as he proceeded to join the team of Toxic. He was surrounded by paparazzi almost immediately, as they quizzed him about his collaboration with the Kannada star’s film.

Check out the glimpse here:

Well, with such an enigmatic action director like JJ Perry being a part of the film, Toxic is sure to include some never-seen-before action sequences, which will give the audience an unparalleled edge-of-the seat thriller. It would be quite interesting to witness the adrenaline performances that Yash would deliver in the film.

For the unversed, JJ Perry has been associated as the action director to some of the most incredible and iconic Hollywood films to date. Besides Mortal Kombat being one of his beloved film franchises, he has also worked in movies like The Expendables 3, The Fate of the Furious, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and others.

Coming back to the Geetu Mohandas directorial, there were some reports about the film getting shelved, which went viral on social media. However, as per the Deccan Chronicle, these were baseless conjectures, as the project was absolutely on track and was shooting in full swing.

Very interestingly, the title of the film Toxic has a special tagline, ‘A Fairytale for the Grown Ups’, which gives it an added edge of surprise. The plotline of the film is said to be revolving around a drug cartel based in Goa.

For the unversed, the cast of Toxic includes Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Shruti Haasan, among others.

