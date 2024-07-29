After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara faces backlash for talking about benefits of hibiscus tea on social media

Nayanthara gets called out by an actual doctor for her unproven claims about hibiscus tea

Things started to escalate alarmingly after a point when a real doctor, whose X handle goes by the name ‘TheLiverDoc’ slammed the actress for putting forth factually incorrect statements about hibiscus tea and its qualities, before they are proven by science.

In an explanatory post on X (formerly Twitter), he said, “This is cinema actress Nayantara who has more than twice the following of the other actress Samantha, misleading her 8.7 million followers on a supplement called hibiscus tea.”

For the unversed, this was the same person on social media who had previously slammed actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu for sharing across unproven facts when speaking about the benefits of hibiscus tea.

Nayanthara is tagged as illiterate for writing about hibiscus tea without knowledge

Moving forth in his statements, ‘TheLiverDoc’ called it an example of illiteracy, the doctor remarked, “But no, they have to go ahead and blow their health-illiteracy trumpet and also claim that hibiscus tea is helpful in diabetes, high blood pressure, acne, antibacterial and protects against the flu.”

Nayanthara talked about maintaining a good diet at all times

Back on July 24, 2024, Nayanthara, through one of her post on Instagram, revealed the secrets behind her perfectly toned physique. The diva said that maintaining a good body across the versatile roles which she portrays has been very important for her.

However, what she does to maintain a particular look at all times is heavily dependent on the kind of food she has and the diet pattern she follows. In her words, “A good diet is essential for a healthy and happy life, especially for someone like me, an actor who needs to look their best for every role. For me, staying in shape has always been about balance, consistency, and listening to my body.”

Nayanthara’s work front

The lady superstar of the regional film world, Nayanthara has an exciting lineup of films. After her last release, Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food being a major success, she was next a part of films like Test, starring R Madhavan and Siddharth, Dear Students, Good Bad Ugly, Toxic, Dear Students and more.

