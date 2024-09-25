PICS: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Priyanka Chopra share a hearty laugh at Citadel: Honey Bunny special screening in London

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently graced the special screening of the web series Citadel: Honey Bunny (India) and Citadel: Diana (Italy) in London. She was accompanied by actress Priyanka Chopra at the event along with Matilda De Angelis. While Samantha will feature in the spin-off series of Citadel in India, Matilda will headline the Italian version.

In the photos that are going viral from the special screening on Citadel, Samantha along with Priyanka and Matilda can be seen posing for the cameras together. The actresses were dressed to the nines for the event. While Samantha wore a navy blue strapless gown teamed with statement jewelry, Priyanka opted for a dazzling red bodycon ensemble. On the other hand, Matilda stunned in a shimmery golden dress.

The photos from the Citadel screening perfectly captured the fun and joyous moments of the event. Samantha and Priyanka were also seen laughing and interacting with each other at the screening.

Not only Samantha, but filmmakers Raj and DK along with Russo Brothers and their team members from the Citadel series were also in attendance at the event.

Take a look at the photos below:

Meanwhile, Samantha and Varun Dhawan starrer Citadel: Honey Bunny will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from November 7. The series will also feature Kay Kay Menon and Saqib Saleem in prominent roles.

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra has started shooting for the second season of Citadel. Apart from Priyanka, actors including Stanley Tucci, Richard Madden and Leslie will reprise their roles in the second installment of the series.

The first season of the series revolved around the lives of two agents named Nadia and Mason.

Talking about the Italian spin-off of Citadel, the series will premiere on October 10. Citadel: Diana features Matilda De Angelis as Diana who is a former agent of Citadel. Set in Milan in 2030, the show also includes stars like Filippo Nigro, Maurizio Lombardi and Lorenzo Cervasio, among others.