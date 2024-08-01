THROWBACK: When Naga Chaitanya opened up on dating rumors saying, 'I want to be remembered....'

Popular Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya often garners a lot of attention owing to speculations regarding his personal life. Despite his attempts to keep a low social profile, people are always curious about what he's up to, whether it's about his dating life, marriage with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, or even their split.

Last year, in a conversation with Indian Express, Naga Chaitanya spoke his heart out about how he feels when questions are raised about his personal life. The Thandel actor said, “People close to me know the truth. I want to be known more for my work than for my personal life.

Further, the actor spoke about how he only wants to focus on his work and prove his work as an actor. “At the end of the day, if my movies leave the audience entertained, that’s what I want to be remembered for,” Naga Chaitanya added.

After his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, he is rumored to be dating the Major actress Sobhita Dhulipala. However, neither of the two have confirmed the same.

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu married in 2017 after knowing each other for many years. The acting duo started as friends and eventually started dating.

Unfortunately, by 2021, both actors decided to part ways and pursue their own goals. As announced by the actors themselves, both of them got separated and eventually divorced.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in the Telugu horror thriller series Dhootha. Besides him, the series features Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prachi Desai, Gnaneswari Kandregula, Anish Kuruvilla, and others in its eight-episode neo-noir series.

Next up, the Yuva Samrat actor is gearing up to work with Karthikeya and Premam fame director Chandoo Mondeti in Thandel. It is pertinent to mention that this film will mark his third collaboration third with Mondeti. Alongside the Custody actor, the film also features Sai Pallavi and Sundeep Vedd. Chaitanya is reuniting with Sai Pallavi after their 2021 superhit film, Love Story.

