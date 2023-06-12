Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Pooja Hegde: 5 actresses who performed on item songs and broke stereotypes

In South movies, a special number, also known as an item song or dance number is mandatory in every commercial movie. They play the role of huge crowd pullers and eye-grabbing towards the movie. And the makers leave no stone unturned to catch audiences' attention by bringing a new face to dance, unique dance moves, and thumping music. Well, it would be interesting to know that many top actresses like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pooja Hegde, and others did special dance numbers in movies. These beauties didn't fray away by the title of 'item song' and get scared of getting typecasted as well. They proved that they can be actresses who can try things out of the box with their song numbers, which not only got them immense recognition but also became blockbuster tracks.

From Samantha in Oo Antava song from Allu Arjun's Pushpa to Pooja Hegde in Jigelu Rani from Ram Charan starrer Rangasthalam, Life Ante Itta Undala from F3.

Take a look at the South actress who sizzled on the big screen on special dance numbers in South Indian movies.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Does Oo Antava's song from the blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise need any introduction? Samantha made everyone hail and go gaga over her dance moves in the songs. It's her first stint in such a bold avatar on the special number and what a delight she is. While a section of the audience was amazed by the actress never seen before avatar, a lot of them also slammed her for doing this item number but she didn't bother. Not just her moves, the sizzling chemistry with Allu Arjun and the lyrics by Chandra Bose to the catchy beat, everything about the song was perfect.

It's been two years since the song was released and people still can't get over it. The song transcended boundaries and is still being played at many public events and pubs all over the world. In fact, recently, the hit track was played at a pub in Siberia, and Samantha, who was shooting for her web series Citadel, couldn't help but flaunt her moves.



Pooja Hegde

The first time Pooja Hegde made her appearance on an item song or dance number was in the 2018 superhit film Ram Charan Rangasthalam. She showcased her fantastic dance moves on the song Jigelu Rani along with the RRR actor and impressed everyone. It didn't seem like her first special song as she nailed every bit, be it expression, chemistry, or dance. The actress also got an immense response from audiences for the song as well.

The Radhe Shyam continued her love for special numbers as she dance again for Venkatesh and Varun Tej's film F3. Unlike any mass song, Life Ante Itta Undala is a fun track and featured her groove along with lead actors. Her costumes and dance moves made the track a blockbuster hit. She was reportedly paid more than Rs 1 crore for her stint of 5 mins on the item song.



Advertisement

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia is one such actress, who doesn't get afraid to explore. Not once or twice, the actress, who is known as one of the best dancers in the South, was featured in many item songs. She performed on her item number Jokae in Yash’s big hit KGF and nailed it. Thereafter, she also danced along with Jr NTR in the blockbuster Telugu song Swing Zara from Lava Kusa and grabbed eyeballs. The actress also performed on a special dance number with Bellamkonda Sreenivas in Alludu Seenu and Kodthe song with Varun Tej in Ghani.

The beauty is now also in reports for her next item number, which will reportedly be with Nandamuri Balakrishna in Anil Ravipudi's Bhagavath Kesari. However, an official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

Shruti Haasan

The actress and popular singer have delivered two hot item numbers. Her first item number Junction lo was for Mahesh Babu’s Aagadu while she also was seen grooving with Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha in Tevar for item number Madamiya.



Kajal Aggarwal

For the first time, Kajal Aggarwal accepted a special dance number and set screens on fire. She took a chance with item numbers by performing with Jr NTR in Janata Garage. She flaunted her moves and beauty in the song titled Pakka Local. It's not easy to match with the RRR actor and what finely she did. The song was hugely appreciated by fans and increased Kajal's popularity. It's one of the best special numbers in Telugu. Well, that's the only track, after that she never accepted any item song.



Advertisement

Priyamani also performed on an item number in SRK's Chennai Express that became a national hit. There are quite a few actresses, who proved to be good in anything they work, be it as an actress with different roles, item songs, or cameo roles in movies. They proved that nothing is off limits and broke the stereotype.

ALSO READ: Prabhas' Adipurush to Udhayanindi Stalin's Maamannan; Upcoming movie releases in June 2023