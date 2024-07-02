Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest workout VIDEO is the kind of mid-week fitness inspiration we all need

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a longtime fitness enthusiast, is always focused on both her physical and mental health and wellness. Over the past few months, she has shared various insights into her fitness goals and daily routine on her Take 20 podcasts.

Over the years, the Family Man sensation has engaged in martial arts, boxing, and various fitness training programs to maintain her health and fitness. This time, the Majili actress has introduced something new to her workout routine and shared it with her fans.

Dropping a video of her new fitness program, Samantha shared her excitement penning, “Not part of the syllabus”, followed by a beaming face with smiling eyes emoticon.

The fitness freak looked happy and excited about learning something new in the video.

For the unversed, Last week, the fitness enthusiast shared glimpses from her weight training and martial arts sessions with fitness expert and actor Raakesh Yadhav.

All you need to know about Samantha

Last year, Samantha took an extended break from acting after her diagnosis with myositis. Recently, she posted throwback pictures on Instagram, hinting she's mentally on vacation.

The photos show her enjoying a relaxing time, soaking in nature's vibe, admiring countryside scenery, and taking goofy selfies.

On the work front

Samantha is reportedly collaborating with Farzi and Guns & Gulaabs fame director Raj and DK in their next Rakhtabeej. The actress is pairing with Aashiqui 2 fame Aditya Roy Kapoor for the first time.

According to the buzz, Kapoor who recently impressed all with his Hotstar series The Night Manager has confirmed working on the Project.

Raj & DK are currently busy with the much anticipated third installment of The Family Man. Reportedly, Rakhtabeej filming is set to begin in August.

More about Samantha’s Next

Samantha is gearing up for the release of Citadel: Honey Bunny, a spy action thriller on Prime Video. It is the Indian adaptation of the American TV series Citadel, with Varun Dhawan also starring in the Hindi version.

Earlier this year on her birthday, the U Turn actress announced her debut feature film under her production banner, Tralala Moving Pictures.

Samantha unveiled the motion and static posters for the tentatively titled Telugu film Bangaram, where she will also star in the lead role. The multi-lingual film is scheduled for release in 2025.

