KD–The Devil: Sanjay Dutt’s FIRST LOOK as Dhak Deva, ‘The Lord of Devil’s Democracy’ unveiled on his birthday

The wait is over as the first look of Sanjay Dutt from KD- The Devil was unveiled this morning (July 29). The makers dropped a special video highlighting the actor's deadly gangster look on the special occasion of his 65th birthday. The intriguing poster and the video have increased the excitement around the film's release to tenfold.

Sanjay Dutt vintage FIRST LOOK from KD- The Devi is out!

Sanjay Dutt who is gearing up for his upcoming Kannada film KD – The Devil has created significant social media buzz as he dropped an intriguing poster featuring him from the upcoming action flick on July 29. Dutt unveiled his first look at ‘Dhak Deva’ on the special occasion of his 65th birthday.

The intriguing poster offers glimpses of his complex character with a vintage flair. Check out his first look below:

Sharing the poster, the Bhoomi actor wrote, "The Lord of Devil’s Democracy, Dhak Deva, steps into #KD’s Vintage Battlefield, bringing a storm of intensity (sic)" Judging by the poster and Dutt's look, it can be assumed the the actor will be seen in a fierce avatar and deadly action sequences.

The makers of the film also released a special video on Sanjay's birthday, offering glimpses of his character from KD- The Devil. Check the video below!

More about KD- The Devil

KD-The Devil is undoubtedly one of the much-awaited upcoming films from the sandalwood industry. The anticipated high-octane action flick is directed by Kiran Kumar widely recognized as Prem. KD-The Devil stars Dhruva Sarja, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Shilpa Shetty, Reeshma Nanaiah, Nora Fatehi, Jisshu Sengupta, and Sanjay Dutt in crucial roles.

As per reports, the film is set in the early 1970s and follows director Prem’s unique style of storytelling. If rumors are true then the plot is based on true events that unfolded in the 1970s when a notorious gangster was released from prison and waged a war against gangsters in Bangalore.

KD: The Devil has been produced by KVN Productions, while Arjun Janya has been roped in to compose the music for the movie. The film is all set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi sometime in December, this year. However, an official date is yet to be confirmed by the makers.

