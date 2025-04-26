‘He is so different from Papa…’: Shruti Haasan reveals what it was like working with Rajinikanth in Coolie

Shruti Haasan was recently spotted in an interview where the actress spilled the tea on working with Rajinikanth in Coolie. In her interaction with Filmfare, she revealed how she wasn’t starstruck by him and loved his genuine nature.

In her words, the actress said, “The most wonderful thing was getting to know Rajini sir and working with him. He is so different from Papa ( Kamal Haasan ). I have never been starstruck by him because I grew up with Papa. There was this neutrality, but when you’re watching Rajini sir, you can’t figure him out.”

Advertisement

“That is his best quality as well. He’s a mix of several great qualities. He is extremely sharp and genuinely non-judgmental, but he is very clear about everything,” she added.

Shruti Haasan also shared how Rajinikanth would tell her old stories about himself and Kamal Haasan from back in the day.

Coming to Coolie, the film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is an action entertainer slated for release on August 14, 2025. Featuring the superstar in the lead role, the movie also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in supporting roles.

Shruti Haasan plays a pivotal role in the film, with Aamir Khan making a cameo appearance. As the production has wrapped up, Coolie is set to hit the big screens during the Independence Day weekend.

Interestingly, the movie is expected to clash with War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, which is also slated for release on the same day.

Moving ahead, Shruti Haasan is speculated to make a special appearance in the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan. The actor’s alleged final film is scheduled to release on January 9, 2026. However, an official confirmation regarding Shruti’s casting has not yet been made. Moreover, Shruti Haasan also has films like Train and Salaar 2 lined up.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Rajinikanth is currently shooting for his film Jailer 2 and was recently seen wrapping up a schedule in Kerala.

ALSO READ: Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari OTT: Where to watch Chiranjeevi’s classic movie online ahead of its 3D re-release