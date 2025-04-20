'It is better to play a mother to a 25-year-old than do dabba roles': Did Simran take jibe at Jyotika in her viral speech?

Actress Simran was once a popular name in the South film industry, with fans swooning over her appearances on the big screen during the early 2000s. So, when she made a cameo appearance in Good Bad Ugly, fans went berserk and loved her screen time. However, at the JFW Movie Award 2025, when she won for her negative role in Andhagan, she revealed how a female co-star shamed her for playing "aunty roles."

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right! Simran mentioned in her speech that she had recently sent a message to the co-actor, expressing surprise at her role. In response, the person replied that at least she wasn't playing an "aunty role." Simran found the message insensitive and stated that she did not expect such a response. While acknowledging it was the co-actor's opinion, the actress felt she deserved a more thoughtful reply.

Simran then shared that she believes it is better to take on "aunty roles" than to accept "dabba roles." She explained that she preferred playing mother characters, like the one she portrayed in Kannathil Muthamittal, over the ones that offer little substance.

Simran went on to mention that she has earned her place through hard work and doesn’t deserve to be disrespected. Whether it's a mother role or any other, she stated that it is her personal choice, and it has earned her a good reputation.

Advertisement

In her words, "I felt it’s better to do aunty roles…and main aunty roles. Mother of 25-year-olds, you know that I’ve also done in Kannathil Muthamittal, rather than playing dabba roles and doing nothing."

Simran's speech went viral across social media, leading netizens to speculate about the identity of the co-star she was referring to. When the actress mentioned "dabba roles," many believed she might be hinting at Jyotika's role in the Netflix web series Dabba Cartel. Some speculated that Simran was taking a jibe at Jyotika for hurting her feelings. However, others suggested that the actress in question could be Trisha or Laila.

Take a look at the screenshots below:

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Suriya stands by Jyotika as she seeks blessings at Kolhapur Mahalakshmi and Kamakhya temples: See PICS