Sivakarthikeyan's SK25 with Sudha Kongara kickstarts shooting; Jayam Ravi and Atharvaa join in

After the immense success of his previous release, Amaran, Sivakarthikeyan has jumped onto his next project, SK25. The film, directed by Sudha Kongara, also stars Jayam Ravi as the antagonist and Atharvaa in another crucial role. The film has now officially gone on floors, with its shooting commencing.

In several pictures that have gone viral on social media, the shooting spot for the film can be seen adorned with a giant clapperboard, which has the tentative name of the project, SK25, written on it, along with the names of the director and actors. The date of commencement for the shooting has been mentioned as December 14, 2024.

A few days ago, there were strong rumors about a possible spat between Sivakarthikeyan and Sudha Kongara. Speculation suggested that the actor was asked to trim his beard for the shoot, which he had kept from his previous film.

However, Sivakarthikeyan was reportedly not on board with this requirement and was shocked when asked to do so, as he hadn’t been informed about it earlier. Moreover, when Sudha allegedly compared Sivakarthikeyan’s existing look to that of Karthi in Paruthiveeran, the actor was said to have been enraged and walked off the sets.

It was reported that Sivakarthikeyan ceased all communication with Sudha Kongara after this episode, leading to the stalling of the film’s test shoot.

However, later on, sources close to the development of the project assured that these rumors were baseless conjectures and that everything about the film was on track and within schedule.

For the unversed, there has also been speculation that the film Sudha Kongara is now attempting to make with Sivakarthikeyan is actually the previously shelved project Purananooru, which was originally supposed to feature Suriya in the lead. In fact, other reports suggest that Sreeleela might also be a part of the film, essaying a crucial role. However, there has been no official confirmation of this by the makers yet.

On another note, Sivakarthikeyan’s last release, Amaran, did a fantastic job at the box office and earned immense praise for its unique presentation of the real-life biography of a war hero.

