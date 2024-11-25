Sivakarthikeyan’s Upcoming Movies: Action thriller with AR Murugadoss, first collaboration with Venkat Prabhu and more

Sivakarthikeyan has proven himself to be one of the most dependable and bankable stars in recent years. Be it with her good looks, terrific performances, or versatile roles, the actor has already created a benchmark for himself among the audience. Well, his latest release, Amaran, was a surefire hit at the box office. As fans of SK await what’s in store next, here we are providing a lineup of his forthcoming films.

Sivakarthikeyan Upcoming Movies

SKxARM or SK23: Sivakarthikeyan’s collaboration with AR Murugadoss

One of the most hyped-about projects already, Sivakarthikeyan’s collaboration with a filmmaker of high stature like AR Murugadoss will definitely prove to be a unique presentation on the celluloid. This upcoming Tamil-language action flick is bankrolled under Sri Lakshmi Movies and is produced by NV Prasad.

The film is said to star Rukmini Vasanth opposite the actor in the lead role. Other cast members include Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, Shabeer Kallarakkal, and others. The shooting for SK23 began in February 2024. The music composer for the movie is Anirudh Ravichander.

Sequel to R. Ravikumar’s Tamil sci-fi drama Ayalaan

The January 2024 release of Sivakarthikeyan Ayalaan got a lukewarm foothold on the box office and amongst the audience. The Tamil sci-fi drama starred SK along with Rakul Preet Singh as the leading lady. It received critical appreciation, including special mention of the actor’s performance, screenplay, visual effects, and more.

Shortly after its release, a sequel to the movie was announced by the makers. In recognition of the appreciation for the VFX and CGI usage, the makers had issued a statement highlighting that the preparations had already started for a second installment. SK was confirmed to be a part of it, reprising his role.

Sivakarthikeyan’s first collaboration with The GOAT’s director, Venkat Prabhu

Another massy entertainer in progress, Sivakarthikeyan’s decision to collaborate with Venkat Prabhu has been a matter of much excitement amongst his fans. For the unversed, SK had already been a part of VP’s superhit film The Greatest Of All Time starring Thalapathy Vijay. The Amaran star had a special cameo in the film.

Later on, Venkat Prabhu, in one of his interviews, confirmed that a project with Sivakarthikeyan was already on the cards, which is likely in contention to become the 25th film of the actor. He said, “Yes, I am directing Sivakarthikeyan in my next movie. But Sivakarthikeyan has a few commitments in line. He will only work with me after that. So there will be a small break, but I want that to be my next directorial outing."

Sivakarthikeyan’s SK25 with Sudha Kongara

Kongara. Speculations regarding this upcoming film have been quite frequent in the film industry, with recent rumors claiming that a solid contender in acting is in talks for essaying the antagonist opposite the Amaran star in the film.

Well, according to Valai Pechu, some of the most leading actors from Tamil cinema are being considered for playing the negative role opposite SK in the upcoming project. Two names have been especially highlighted among these, i.e., Jayam Ravi or Vishal. Other conjecture suggests that this project of Sudha Kongara's was initially supposed to be pulled off by Suriya, but it got shelved earlier.

For the unversed, Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in Rajkumar Periasamy directorial war biopic, Amaran, co-starring Sai Pallavi.

