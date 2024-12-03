Sivakarthikeyan’s test shoot for SK25 gets stalled over his clash with director Sudha Kongara?

After Amaran’s massive success, Sivakarthikeyan is said to have been gearing up for his next project, SK25, directed by Sudha Kongara. While there has been a lot of buzz surrounding the movie, a new report suggests a few things went wrong on the test shoot, leading to a clash between the actor and the filmmaker.

If recent reports are to be trusted, Sivakarthikeyan was asked by Sudha Kongara to trim his beard for the test shoot of the film. However, the actor was shocked when asked to do so since he was told to remain in the same bearded look by the director previously.

However, the filmmaker did not agree and revealed how SK’s beard looked like the one sported by Karthi in the film Parutiveeran. Hearing this, SK reportedly stayed silent and walked out of the shooting sets immediately. After this, the actor even stopped answering any calls or messages from the director as well.

Well, it must be noted that these are merely reports at the moment, and there is no official confirmation on the matter yet. We hope that the two creative minds resolve their conflicts soon.

Some reports earlier had speculated that there was a strong contention between actors Jayam Ravi and Vishal when it came to who would bag the coveted offer to play the main antagonist in the Sudha Kongara directorial.

Advertisement

However, this buzz, too, remained uncertain since the project itself has yet to be officially announced by the makers.

Speculations had earlier claimed that Sudha Kongara’s project with Sivakarthikeyan actually happened to be the same shelved project that she was supposed to do with Suriya, titled Purananooru.

Meanwhile, there were also rumors about Sreeleela standing a chance to essay the leading lady opposite SK in the upcoming film.

In other news, Sivakarthikeyan’s last release, Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, touched a million hearts with its fantastic run. The actor, along with Sai Pallavi, delivered a path-breaking performance in the biographical war drama like no other.

ALSO READ: Meet Sukumar’s wife Thabitha Bandreddi, social media influencer turned filmmaker who married him despite stiff hesitance from her family