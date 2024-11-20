Upasana Konidela lauds husband Ram Charan as he visits dargah in Kadapa; says, ‘Faith unites, never divides…’

Ram Charan, who is eagerly anticipating the release of his much-awaited movie Game Changer, has been observing the Ayyappa Deeksha this year. While practicing his faith, the actor visited a dargah in Kadapa to pay his respects, which led his wife, Upasana, to commend him.

On her official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Upasana Konidela shared a picture of Charan praying at the Kadapa dargah while still adorning his traditional outfit for Ayyappa Deeksha.

Along with the post, the celebrity wife also captioned, “Faith unites, never divides. As Indians, we honor all paths to the divine. Our strength lies in unity. Ram Charan, respecting other religions while following his own.”

See the post made by Upasana Konidela for her husband, Ram Charan:

Ram Charan recently visited the Kadapa dargah in Andhra Pradesh as the chief guest for the 80th National Mushaira Ghazal event. The actor had promised musical maestro AR Rahman that he would serve as the chief guest for this year's event.

According to reports, Rahman assured the dargah authorities that he would bring Ram Charan as a guest in 2023. Charan fulfilled his promise and attended the event while observing the Ayyappa Deeksha, a devoted follower of the dargah.

Coming to Ram Charan’s work front, the RRR actor is next set to be seen in the film Game Changer, directed by Shankar. The movie, which is touted to be a political drama, features the actor as an IAS officer and is likely to have him play a dual role.

The film will be released on January 10, 2025, coinciding with Sankranti. Kiara Advani stars as the leading lady, while SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Jayaram, Anjali, and others play significant roles in the movie.

In addition, Ram Charan is taking on the lead role in director Buchi Babu Sana’s upcoming film, tentatively titled RC16. This movie is expected to be a sports drama set in a village backdrop and also features Janhvi Kapoor and Shiva Rajkumar in key roles.

