RC16: Here's when Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor will come together for the film's shoot

Ram Charan fans can rejoice, as the actor seems to be hands-on with his lineup of projects. With his year-ending release Game Changer all set, the star has now proceeded with his next project, RC16, starring Janhvi Kapoor. The project, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, recently went on floors with a puja and clapper shot.

Well, a picture shared by Gulte on X (formerly Twitter) features a candid snapshot of Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor from the puja ceremony of RC 16. The duo was joined by a very special guest and RC’s father, Chiranjeevi, who could be seen flagging off the clapper board, a mark signifying that the film is all set to begin shooting.

While Ram wore an all-white ensemble, Janhvi was clad in a pretty ice-blue saree. Megastar Chiranjeevi was seen sporting a navy blue shirt with gray trousers.

As per Gulte, the film will officially begin shooting in Mysore on November 22, 2024.

Undoubtedly, RC 16 seems to be another very important project in Ram Charan's filmography. The actor will be pairing up with Buchi Babu Sana for the first time, and it is speculated that his role will be quite unique.

The plot of the film is said to be a sports drama, and the mega power star will showcase a lean yet ripped physique for the same.

Sometime back, Ram had dropped a picture of himself on Instagram, wherein he flaunted his beast mode as he underwent a major physical transformation for his role in RC16.

He was accompanied by his fitness trainer and coach, Shivoham. The star captioned the post, “Beast mode on #RC16 loading..."

Shivoham, too, responded to Ram Charan and expressed his honor at working with an actor like him.

He penned, “It's an absolute honor to work with you on this transformation journey. Thank you @alwaysramcharan for having me on board as your fitness coach. Im looking forward to the road ahead !!! It's going to be great."

On the work front, Ram Charan’s upcoming project Game Changer, starring Kiara Advani, will be released in theaters on January 10, 2025.

