SK20 music sessions begin; Sivakarthikeyan, Naveen Polishetty & Anudeep's PICS will get you excited for film

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan recently announced his next with Jathi Ratnalu director KV Anudeep, tentatively titled SK20. Now, the pre-production work has already begun. Music composer of SK20, SS Thaman begin music sessions with Sivakarthikeyan, director Anudeep and actor Naveen Polishetty. The makers shared some BTS pics and they will get excited about the laughter riot.

In the pics, one can see, Thaman, Sivakarthikeyan, Anudeep and Naveen Polishetty posing for pics and making it a classic one. The pic screams laughter and audiences can't wait to witness the madness. However, although Naveen is in the pics, it is not whether he is a part of the movie or not. Details are to be awaited.

Check out here:

The music director has recently hinted with his tweet that Sivakarthikeyan might pen lyrics written for the film. However, nothing is officially announced.

Jathi Ratnalu, helmed by Anudeep, became blockbuster of the year despite Coronavirus. Audiences applauded the director for his relatable comedy and fans can't wait to watch what he will bring out Sivakarthikeyan in SK20.

The yet to be titled film is produced under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP along with Suresh Productions. SK20 also marks the debut of Sivakarthikeyan in Tollywood as it is a bilingual film, will be made in Telugu and Tamil.