South Newsmakers of the Week: Pushpa 2 gets NEW release date, Bala’s third marriage, Kichcha Sudeepa’s mother’s demise, and more

Trigger Warning: This article contains information on sexual assault and the death of an individual, which might be triggering for some readers.

The past week started with the shocking news of Kichcha Sudeep's mother’s demise. Besides, we witnessed many major updates from showbiz, whether it was Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2’s new release date or the teaser of Prabhas’ The Raja Saab.

Moreover, the week also saw a significant craze on social media as Yash shared updates regarding his upcoming movies Toxic and KGF 3. Did not find the time to stay updated with top news from the South entertainment industry? Don’t worry, we have got you covered. Explore the top 6 South Newsmakers of the Week below:

South Newsmakers of the Week

1. Pushpa 2: The Rule gets NEW release date

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s much-awaited movie, Pushpa 2 has yet again got a new release date. Yes, that’s right. Scheduled to hit the theatres on December 6, Sukumar’s directorial will now be released on December 5. The news was confirmed by Allu Arjun who shared a captivating poster from Pushpa 2 on his social media.

The fans who have been waiting for the sequel since its first part was released, are extremely delighted as the movie is all set to arrive a day early from the initial date. Apart from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil will also reprise his role from Puspa: The Rise.

2. Yash confirms Toxic delay and KGF 3 with Prashanth Neel

Rocking Star Yash dropped major updates regarding his much-awaited upcoming films - Toxic and KGF 3 in a recent interview. Talking to Anupama Chopra, Yash confirmed his collaboration with Prashanth Neel for the third installment of KGF 3 and said that they have been talking about the project a lot. Further, he said that KGF 3 will be a massive cinematic experience.

During the same interview, Yash also spoke about Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic and said the project is delayed. In the interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he said that it was premature to announce the release date before the filming began.

3. Actor Bala’s third marriage

Amidst controversy with ex-wife Amritha Suressh, actor Bala tied the knot with his relative Kokila in an intimate ceremony. It is pertinent to mention that this marks Bala’s third marriage. Following his wedding, Bala found himself at the receiving end of hate and negativity.

As quoted by Manorama, Bala said, “Many people have blessed us, but many trolls have also appeared. This is my last wedding. When I asked Kokila if she was sad about the trolls she replied no. When I asked why, she told me she doesn’t know Malayalam. I have a piece of advice for trolls and negative commenters; if you add some English in the trolls we will understand. We won’t understand if it's all in Malayalam. In any case, whatever it is, let everyone be well.”

4. Jani Master gets interim bail

Rape-accused choreographer Jani Master was granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court on October 24. As per a report by TOI, the HC has asked Jani Master to refrain from interfering in the victim's life. Further, the court has also asked the choreographer to remain in touch with the investigators of the case. Meanwhile, Jani Master has been removed from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule as confirmed by the movie’s producer.

5. Kichcha Sudeep's mother’s demise

In a shocking turn of events, Kichcha Sudeepa's mother Saroja Sanjeev passed away after battling age-related ailments on Sunday, October 20. As per reports, she breathed her last in Bengaluru's Apollo Hospital during the wee hours of the day. After losing his mother, Kichcha Sudeepa penned a heartfelt note on social media. He wrote, “I have no words to express the pain i feel right now, I'm unable to accept the Void nor come to terms with what has happened. Everything changed in 24 hours.”

6. Prabhas’ The Raja Saab motion poster

Prabhas’ upcoming flick The Raja Saab has become the talk of the town for some time. The makers of the horror comedy dropped an intriguing motion poster on the Rebel Star’s birthday. In the poster, Prabhas can be seen sitting on a royal throne, while the background reflects a sense of eeriness and thrill. Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab will hit the theatres on April 10, 2025. The upcoming film is produced under the People Media Factory.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of abuse or health-related ailments, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember, you are not alone in the fight.

