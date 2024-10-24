Choreographer Jani Master receives interim bail from Telangana High Court in sexual harassment case

Trigger Warning: This article contains information on sexual assault, which might be triggering for some readers.

Choreographer Jani Master, who was arrested by the police under sexual assault charges, has received interim bail from the Telangana High Court today, October 24. According to a report by Times of India, the high court has set some conditions requiring the accused to avoid interfering in the victim's life. They have also asked Jani Master to remain in touch with the investigators of the case.

Earlier, the Rangareddy district court had dismissed the choreographer's bail plea after a couple of postponements.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember, you are not alone in the fight.