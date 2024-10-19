South Newsmakers of Week: From Kunchacko Boban and Fahadh Faasil's Bouganvillea release to Kichcha Sudeepa's exit from Bigg Boss Kannada

Disclaimer: This article contains potentially triggering content including the death of an individual.

From actor Bala’s arrest to the release of Bouganvillea, starring Kunchacko Boban and Fahadh Faasil, and Kichcha Sudeepa’s announcement of stepping down as the host of Bigg Boss Kannada after Season 11, the past week saw significant developments. If you missed any news updates from the South entertainment industry, don’t worry—we’ve got you covered.

South Newsmakers of the Week

1. Actor Bala controversy

In a shocking turn of events, actor Bala, known for his work in South Indian cinema, was arrested in the wee hours of October 14. His arrest was followed by his ex-wife, Amritha Suressh, filing a complaint accusing him of defaming her and their daughter. In her complaint, she mentioned her ex-husband allegedly harassing their daughter Avantika and even stalking her at times.

However, actor Bala was released on conditional bail by a local court hours after his arrest. As per a report in Manorama, the court ordered him not to make any comments on social media against his ex-wife or their daughter. Meanwhile, the actor shared a video on his Facebook account claiming that some people tried trespassing on his home on October 19.

2. Kunchacko Boban and Fahadh Faasil starrer Bouganvillea Release

Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, and Jyotirmayi’s film Bouganvillea was released in theaters on October 17. The Malayalam psychological thriller has been gaining mixed reviews from film critics and audiences so far.

Based on the novel Ruthinte Lokam by Lajo Jose, Bougainvillea is directed by Amal Neerad. The movie revolves around a couple, Royce and Reethu (played by Kunchacko and Jyothirmai), whose lives take a complete turn after an accident. Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil plays ACP David Koshy, who steps in to investigate the mysterious disappearances of tourists in Kerala.

3. Darshan Thoogudeepa case

Jailed actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who has been accused of murdering his alleged fan Renukaswamy, moved to the High Court after the Bengaluru court rejected his bail plea. According to a report in Times Now, Darshan Thoogudeepa’s fresh bail petition submitted to the Karnataka High Court includes a request for an emergency hearing.

In addition, the Kannada actor’s rumored partner Pavithra Gowda has also approached the court for her bail. The HC is anticipated to take up the bail plea hearing on October 22, 2024. On a related note, Darshan has landed in yet another legal case after an NCR was filed against him and his manager for allegedly threatening producer Bharath.

4. Kichcha Sudeepa announces exit from Bigg Boss Kannada

Kichcha Sudeepa took to his social media to share the news of his exit from the popular reality show Bigg Boss Kannada after the current season. Through an official post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Kichcha announced his decision to step down as the host of Bigg Boss Kannada beyond the ongoing 11th season and requested everyone to respect the same.

He wrote, “This will be my last season as a host for BBK, and I truly believe that my decision will be respected by my colors and all those who have followed BB all these years. Let's make this season the best, and I, too, shall entertain you all to my best. Luv & Hugs. Thank you all for this.”

Soon after his announcement, reports about him leaving the show after conflict with makers started surfacing online. However, Kichcha Sudeepa clarified and dismissed the rumors.

5. Suriya joins hands with RJ Balaji for Suriya 45

Ahead of the release of Suriya’s upcoming film Kanguva, the official announcement of the actor collaborating with RJ Balaji for Suriya 45 has taken social media by storm. Unveiling the official announcement poster of the film, Suriya shared it with the caption, "Thrilled!" On the other hand, RJ Balaji unveiled it with the caption, “We promise you all a BLOCKBUSTER entertainer.”

As per reports, Suriya 45 is expected to be an action thriller that will be based on a village set-up. The announcement poster features an array of long sickles adorned with tilaks with a single Vel (spear) in the center of it.

6. Oviya's police complaint after her alleged morphed video leaked

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Oviya, who has hit the headlines following the leak of her alleged private video online, reportedly registered a case with the Chennai police commissioner. Talking to News18, Oviya's manager confirmed the news and said, "It is a morphed video made by someone who wanted to tarnish the name of Oviya. She has taken the matter to the police commissioner and will take necessary legal action against the culprit." Moreover, Oviya's manager called it a sensitive issue and refrained from commenting or revealing details about the accused.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with violence or assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

