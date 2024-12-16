SS Rajamouli and singer Kaala Bhairava take over Sri Simha's pre-wedding bash with their energetic dance moves; WATCH

SS Rajamouli has once again proven that he is a dancer at heart. During the pre-wedding festivities of his nephew and MM Keeravani's son Sri Simha, the ace filmmaker put on his dancing shoes and grooved with Naatu Naatu singer Kaala Bhairava with utmost zeal. The video of his candid performance from the wedding bash has also gone viral across social media platforms.

In the viral video, SS Rajamouli and Kaala Bhairava can be seen matching steps to the peppy beats of the song. The duo looks extremely happy during the joyous occasion and leaves no stone unturned in entertaining the guests at the wedding.

Soon after the video surfaced, netizens took to the comment section to post their reactions. A social media user wrote, "Best Director+Best dancer," while another jokingly commented, "Director sir, please behave like a director. Don't dominate actors."

Take a look at the video below:

Another video of SS Rajamouli's performance at his nephew Sri Simha's pre-wedding celebration has taken social media by storm. In the clip, the filmmaker is seen giving it his all on stage while dancing alongside his wife Rama Rajamouli.

The couple showcased their dance moves to the popular track Lunchkostava from the film Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammai, starring Ravi Teja and Asin. As they danced together, SS Rajamouli lit up the stage while everyone cheered them on throughout their performance.

Take a look at the video below:

Meanwhile, MM Keeravani's son Sri Simha got married to the granddaughter of veteran actor Murali Mohan, Raaga Maganti. The couple's private wedding was organized in Dubai with several A-listers in attendance including SS Rajamouli.

On the work front, SS Rajamouli is currently busy with his upcoming project featuring Mahesh Babu. The movie is tentatively titled SSMB29 and filming is set to begin in January 2025.

Recently, speculation surrounding the film’s cast has been gaining attention. According to Filmfare, the makers are reportedly in talks with Priyanka Chopra Jonas for an important role.

Meanwhile, SSMB29 is being called one of India’s most ambitious projects with a budget estimated over Rs 1000 crore. The movie is expected to be a grand adventure across multiple locations.

