Mahesh Babu praises Dhanush's 'Stellar act' after watching Raayan; says, 'Brilliantly directed and performed'

Dhanush has been basking in the success of his latest release, Raayan. The actor who also helmed the film has been receiving loads of praise and appreciation for his spectacular performance, character portrayal, and directorial vision.

And now, Mahesh Babu has praised Dhanush after watching the film. He shared a note on his official X page about the movie, which he thoroughly enjoyed.

Mahesh Babu on Dhanush’s Raayan: ‘Must-watch’

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu praised Dhanush for his latest blockbuster release, Raayan. The Maharshi actor watched the film and expressed his views on social media.

Mahesh shared a special note for the entire team of the film Raayan for putting up stellar performances. He hailed the Maaran actor for his exceptional performance and direction. The Guntur Kaaram actor also mentioned the other actors and congratulated them for their outstanding performances.

Moreover, the Pokiri actor praised the legendary music composer AR Rahman for electrifying musical tracks in Raayan and called the Dhanush starrer a ‘must watch’. Check out his post below!

Sundeep Kishan who plays a pivotal role in Raayan, replied to Mahesh Babu’s note and thanked the superstar for his kind words.

More about Raayan

For the unversed, Raayan is a Tamil-language film with high-octane action and drama starring superstar Dhanush. The film, released on July 26, 2024, is a gripping revenge drama that follows Raayan’s quest for vengeance against those responsible for his family's murder.

His thirst for revenge and justice eventually leads him deep into the criminal underworld. Besides Dhanush, Raayan features exceptional actors like Prakash Raj, Sundeep Kishan, Selvaraghavan, and SJ Suryah Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

It is worth mentioning that this film marks Dhanush’s 50th as an actor and his second directorial debut. Kalanithi Maran has produced Raayan under the banner of Sun Pictures.

What’s next for Mahesh Babu?

Mahesh Babu was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’ directorial Guntur Kaaram alongside Sreeleela. The actor is gearing up for his much-awaited film, SSMB 29. Mahesh is collaborating for the first time with Baahubali director SS Rajamouli for the upcoming project.

Although the majority of things have been kept under wraps, it is expected that SSMB 29 will be a two-part franchise, spanning over four years. However, an official confirmation on the same is still awaited.

