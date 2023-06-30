Suriya fitness secrets: Intense workout to no salt and sugar diet; Here's actor's routine for toned physique

Suriya is one of the fittest actors in the South. He is 47 years old and looks nothing like his age. His well-toned body and six packs make women go weak in their knees. Did you ever wonder how he maintains his well-toned physique? Here we give you a sneak peek into Suriya's fitness and diet and it's pure inspirational.

Hard work is the fitness mantra of this superstar. He makes sure to workout every day, without miss. Not even a day peeps, even on busy shoot schedules, he makes sure to sweat it out with his trainer, be it around any part of the world. And apart from fitness, for a body like Suriya, a healthy diet is a must.

Here are diet and fitness secrets of the Kanguva actor if you want a toned and fit body like him.

Hardcore fitness

Suriya's fitness inspiration is Aamir Khan. Yes, in an interview, he stated that the Bollywood actor inspired him a lot for getting six-pack abs. And ever since, he always maintained his abs body with intense training.

The actor makes sure to hit the gym and work out for two hours daily to achieve that fabulous bulky physique. He keeps changing his training depending on the characters playing on the screen, be it as a fearless cop in Singham or a warrior in Kanguva. He also gives correct timing for each type of exercise during his workout and cardio is a must. He preps the body with 30 minutes of cardio, followed by 90 minutes of muscle-building exercises. Other exercises include static hanging leg raises, hanging oblique raises, hanging leg raises, chin-ups and pull-ups. He believes in building the body naturally and stayed away from steroids and artificial fat burners.

Suriya also maintains hardcore exercise with yoga and jogging as well. He does yoga and meditation for stress relief. The actor also loves jogging but due to his busy schedule that isn't possible for him always. However, he was clicked a few times jogging with his wife Jyothika, who is also a fitness enthusiast like him.

Healthy diet

Along with intense workouts, Suriya also maintains a healthy diet. The actor gives his body enough nutrition, protein, and Carbohydrates after the workout.

The actor strictly avoids fried and oily food. It's a big No-No for him. He also stays away from fatty food and doesn't consume dairy products as well. Another interesting eating habit of Suriya is he believes in less consumption of sugar and salt in his food. Even on cheat days, he only enjoys low-fat and low-sugar desserts.

Suriya's breakfast is a protein-rich meal and it consists of egg whites and milk only. For lunch and dinner, he prefers chicken and rice and chooses healthy and light snacks such as fruits over fried snacks.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, on work front, Suriya will be seen next in an upcoming pan-world film titled Kanguva, directed by Siva. It's one of the most anticipated and expensive movies to date from the South. The actor is leaving no stone unturned for his warrior role in the periodic film. According to reports, he is undergoing a massive physical transformation and several videos of the actor from the gym went viral.

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is the female lead of the film. The film features a stellar star cast including Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, Anand Raj, Redin Kingsley, Ravi Raghavendra, and others. The movie, which is being made as the most expensive project in Suriya’s career, will be simultaneously released in 10 languages. Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer of the film.

Suriya will soon be starting to shoot for Vetrimaaran's period drama Vaadivaasal. The film is based on the backdrop of Jallikattu, the ancient sport practiced in Tamil Nadu. Music is composed by GV Prakash.

