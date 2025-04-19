Suriya has a sweet message for wife Jyotika as he promises ‘love, laughter, war’ in Retro: ‘My journey wouldn’t be happier…’

Suriya is gearing up for his next big-banner project Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film is slated for a theatrical release on May 1 and has already garnered considerable attention from fans. Recently, the makers organised a pre-release event, which culminated with the launch of the film’s trailer.

At the event, Suriya took centre stage to share his thoughts with fans and the entire team. He also made sure to give a special shoutout to his beloved wife Jyotika, whom he adorably referred to as his ‘Kannadi Poo’.

Advertisement

In his words, “There’ll be many layers in the film with love – laughter – war… I’m here because of you all… I’m here because of your love… And thanks to my ‘Kannadi Poo’ Jo… My journey wouldn’t be a happier one without her.”

For the unversed, ‘Kannadi Poo’ is a term of endearment and also the hook phrase from one of Suriya’s songs in Retro, which features Pooja Hegde.

Coming back to the film’s trailer, the 2-minute 42-second clip from Retro showcases Suriya in an extraordinary role as a gangster who cannot seem to stay away from violence and fights.

Check out the trailer here:

In Retro, Pooja Hegde plays the on-screen wife of Suriya, while the Karthik Subbaraj directorial delves into a love story where the protagonist battles his past to reunite with his true love against all odds.

Besides the two leads, Retro also stars Jayaram, Karunakaran, Prakash Raj, Joju George, Swasika, Singampuli, Nassar, and others.

Advertisement

The film is both written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj and is jointly produced by Stone Bench Creations and 2D Entertainment. The musical score for Retro is composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

Apart from this project, Suriya also has a film titled Suriya 45 lined up, directed by RJ Balaji.

ALSO READ: Will Pooja Hegde reunite with her Ala Vaikunthapurramaloo co-star Allu Arjun? Actress replies, ‘If there’s a good…’