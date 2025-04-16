Karthik Subbaraj teases Suriya's Retro and what to expect: ‘I’m genuinely curious to see how the audience will...'

Suriya-starrer Retro is slated to hit the big screens on May 1, 2025. As the film gears up for release, director Karthik Subbaraj has shared some insights into what audiences can expect.

In a chat with Cinema Vikatan, the director said, “I believe Retro will be the most commercially mainstream film I’ve done since Petta. While I always strive to strike a balance between mainstream appeal and elements that contribute to the artistic side of cinema, Retro leans more heavily into commercial territory. I’m genuinely curious to see how the audience will receive it and hopeful that everything turns out well.”

Advertisement

The film Retro is touted to be a romantic action venture, with Suriya playing the lead role. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj in his first collaboration with the actor, the movie also features Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

Retro boasts an ensemble cast including Joju George, Jayaram, Karunakaran, Nassar, Prakash Raj, Sujith Shankar, Singampuli, and many more in key roles.

The film’s music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, with three tracks already released by the makers. The cinematography is handled by Shreyaas Krishna, while editing is done by Shafique Mohamed Ali.

Retro is slated to stream on Netflix following its theatrical run.

As for Suriya’s work front, the actor was last seen in Kanguva, directed by Siva. The film told the story of a bounty hunter with a mysterious connection to a young child, linking them across centuries.

The project marked the Tamil debuts of Bobby Deol and Disha Patani. Despite the buzz, the film received lukewarm reviews from critics and ultimately underperformed at the box office.

Advertisement

Currently, Suriya is filming for the tentatively titled Suriya45, directed by RJ Balaji, with Trisha Krishnan cast as the female lead.

Meanwhile, Karthik Subbaraj last directed Jigarthanda DoubleX, which was released in 2023.

ALSO READ: Ayyana Mane OTT release: Kushee Ravi’s spine-chilling Kannada thriller set in mysterious mansion; here’s where to watch it online