Suriya, Jyotika pose with kids Diya and Dev for perfect family photo as they attend wedding; see THIS rare moment here

Suriya and his wife Jyotika prefer to keep it extremely low-key when it comes to their personal lives. While the duo is always in the public eye for their professional commitments, they tend to leave their kids Diya and Dev out of the spotlight as much as possible. However, recently the cute family of four was spotted posing for a family photograph while attending a wedding.

In the picture, which has now gone viral on social media, Suriya and Jyotika can be seen posing with their kids, Diya and Dev, as they attend a wedding. While the couple exuded elegance with their respective style statements, it was their kids who grabbed attention, as they looked all grown up.

Check out the picture here:

Well, the little man Dev twinned with his father Suriya in black tuxedos and a three-piece formal suit. While Jyotika stunned in a pretty blue saree, their daughter Diya, on the other hand, looked beautiful in a mauve outfit and carried a small bouquet in her hand.

Quite interestingly, the Jai Bhim actor’s daughter Diya has in fact followed in his and Jyotika’s footsteps and has already shown interest in the world of films.

For the untold, the young lady has shot her own documentary film titled Leading Light—The Untold Stories of Women Behind the Scenes, which has not just been applauded by everyone but also has bagged an award.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Suriya’s latest release, Kanguva, fetched a lot of flak from the audiences for more than one reason; Jyotika came forward to defend her husband and penned a note of appreciation for the hard work that he has put in.

Check out Jyotika’s post here:

On the work front, Suriya would be next seen in his upcoming films Suriya44 and Suriya45.

ALSO READ: Jr NTR and Ram Charan send fans into frenzy as they pose at Game Changer event in Dallas, US; photo goes viral