Suriya exudes charisma in a sleek all-black tuxedo, captivating fans with his stylish look; see PICS

Suriya is currently working on his upcoming movie with director RJ Balaji, tentatively titled Suriya 45. Recently, the actor’s new look for the movie was revealed, and a couple of pictures featuring him have surfaced on the internet.

In the photos, Suriya is seen wearing an all-black tuxedo, exuding peak charm and swag with his appearance. Sporting a thick beard, the Kanguva actor’s new look has quickly gone viral on the internet.

See the pictures ft Suriya here:

Suriya recently made his first public appearance onstage following the underwhelming critical and box office performance of his movie, Kanguva. The actor attended the audio launch of director Bala’s Vanangaan, where he expressed heartfelt gratitude to the filmmaker for shaping his career.

At the event, which was held in Chennai, Suriya said, “If not for Nandha, there wouldn’t be Kaakha Kaakha, and without Kaakha Kaakha, no Vaaranam Aayiram, and so on. Thank you, Bala sir, for believing in me.” Interestingly, Vanangaan was initially announced with Suriya as the lead actor.

However, in 2022, the film underwent creative changes, which led to Suriya stepping away from the project. Following the casting changes, the movie was remade with Arun Vijay in the lead role. Additionally, Mamitha Baiju, who was originally cast alongside Suriya, was also replaced during the reworking of the film.

Moving forward, Suriya recently appeared in Kanguva, directed by Siva. The epic fantasy action film tells the story of a tribal warrior who makes a promise to his adopted son, a vow destined to be fulfilled in the future when the warrior is reborn as a bounty hunter.

In Kanguva, Suriya portrays dual roles as the tribal warrior and the bounty hunter. The film also marks the Tamil cinema debuts of Bollywood actors Bobby Deol and Disha Patani. Alongside them, the movie features an ensemble cast, including Natarajan Subramaniam, K. S. Ravikumar, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Ravi Raghavendra, and more in key roles.

Looking ahead, Suriya is set to star in the tentatively titled Suriya 44 , directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film, touted as an action-romance, features Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

