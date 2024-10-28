Vijay Deverakonda’s speech for Dulquer Salmaan is unmissable; says he couldn’t share screen with latter in Kalki 2898 AD and Mahanati

Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary’s film Lucky Baskhar is all set to hit the big screens on October 31, coinciding with the festival of Diwali. Recently, the makers organized a pre-release event where Vijay Deverakonda arrived to support his close friend. The Kushi actor addressed the crowd with a heartfelt speech and recalled the first time he met Dulquer.

Vijay Deverakonda shared that he used to download Dulquer Salmaan's films on torrent websites. Eventually, he met the Lucky Baskhar actor for the first time on the sets of Mahanati when a producer wished to do a multi-starrer movie with them.

The former took a trip down memory lane and recounted that he became friends with Dulquer after meeting him at the event for the same movie. Vijay also mentioned visiting him on the sets of Sita Ramam.

"We have been in two films now where we haven't shared screen, Kalki 2898 AD and Mahanati," the Arjun Reddy actor added.

Dulquer Salmaan felt overwhelmed after Vijay Deverakonda wished him the best for his upcoming movie. He also took to the stage to address the crowd and shared that the latter is his "lucky charm." DQ mentioned that the two have been friends for a really long time now in showbiz.

Director Trivikram Srinivas was also in attendance at the pre-release event of Lucky Baskhar. Talking about Dulquer Salmaan, the filmmaker said, as quoted by Times Now, "He effortlessly carried such a complicated character. No one can continue the legacy of a legend like Mammootty; it is difficult.”

The filmmaker went on to add, “But Dulquer has created a path for himself, and he is already a modern-day great actor. The film gives every middle-class person hope to take on an adventure and win."

Meanwhile, Lucky Baskhar will clash with other releases during Diwali, including Jayam Ravi's Brother, Kavin's Bloody Beggar, and Sivakarthikeyan starrer Amaran.

