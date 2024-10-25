Swag OTT Release: When and where to watch Sree Vishnu and Ritu Varma starrer comedy movie online

Sree Vishnu and Ritu Varma starrer Telugu comedy movie Swag is making its debut on the OTT platform. The film was initially released in theaters back on October 4, 2024.

Now, as per an official notification from the leading lady herself, the movie is available to stream online from October 25, 2024. The film can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Here’s the official notification of the film Swag’s OTT debut:

The movie Swag follows the story of individuals from the Swaganika dynasty who claim to be heirs to ancestral property. In a comical exploration of entitlement to the inheritance, the film takes the audience on a journey, moving back and forth between the 1550s and the present. The historical segments of the film present a hypothetical tale of how a man overthrew a matriarchal society in a kingdom and introduced patriarchy.

The film directed by Hasith Goli is told in a non-linear style of narration which also has the lead Sree Vishnu in four different looks. The movie is reported to have tanked at the box office which led to its quick OTT release, just in a matter of few weeks. While the movie was praised for its performances, it was criticized for having a confusing and dull screenplay.

Besides Sree Vishnu in quadruple roles and Ritu Varma in dual roles, the movie also has actors like Sunil, Meera Jasmine, Daksha Nagarkar, Saranya Pradeep, Anand Bharathi, Ravi Babu, Anand Bharathi, Prudhviraj, Gopa Raju Ramana, Getup Srinu, and many more in key roles.

Moreover, Sree Vishnu was earlier seen this year playing one of the leads in the movie Om Bheem Bush. The horror comedy flick directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti also had actors Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Ayesha Khan in lead roles.

Moving ahead, the actor is next set to be seen in the movie tentatively called SV18. The film which was earlier announced during the actor’s birthday is directed by Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene fame Caarthick Raju and is said to be a compelling and fun love story.

