Tamil director and Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja co-star SS Stanley passes away in Chennai at age of 58

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Tamil director and actor SS Stanley passed away in Chennai following treatment for health complications at a private hospital. He was 58. After the news of his demise surfaced online, fans took to social media to express their condolences.

One user on X wrote, "Director/actor SS Stanley has passed away. April Maadhathil was one of my favourite movies," while another shared, "April Maadhathil, Pudhukottayilirundhu Saravanan, Mercury Pookal director #SSStanley passes away. May his soul rest in peace."

According to DT Next, SS Stanley’s funeral will be held this evening at the Valasaravakkam electric crematorium.

SS Stanley began his film journey under noted filmmakers Mahendran and Sasi. After spending over a decade as an assistant director, he made his directorial debut with April Maadhathil in 2002. The film, a campus romance featuring Srikanth and Sneha, turned out to be a commercial success.

He followed it up with Pudhukottaiyilirundhu Saravanan in 2004, starring Dhanush. Though the film performed moderately, SS Stanley felt that the storyline was largely misunderstood by the audience.

He later started work on a new project starring Ravi Krishna and Sonia Agarwal. Unfortunately, due to financial hurdles, the film was shelved and SS Stanley took a break from filmmaking. He reunited with Srikanth for two more films, including Mercury Pookkal. His final directorial, Kizhakku Kadalkarai Salai (2006), received poor reviews and marked a pause in his directing career.

SS Stanley later transitioned into acting with notable roles in films like Periyar (2007), where he portrayed CN Annadurai. He continued acting in movies such as Chiyaan Vikram's Raavanan, Andavan Kattalai, Thalapathy Vijay's Sarkar, and Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja. In 2015, he also was set to direct Adam’s Apple under AR Murugadoss’s banner, but the project didn’t materialize.

