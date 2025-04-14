Kuberaa: FIRST single of Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer to drop on THIS date

Dhanush starrer Kuberaa is all geared up for its release on June 20, 2025. Ahead of its release, the makers announced that the fans would be getting a big surprise as the film’s first single is set to be before us soon, on April 20, 2025.

Taking to their social media handles, the makers presented a promo look of Dhanush in a festive dance mood. They penned the caption, “Team #SekharKammulasKuberaa wishes you all a very Happy புத்தாண்டு (Puthaandu - New Year)! The much-awaited #Kuberaa1stSingle drops on 20th April. In cinemas 20th June WORLDWIDE!”

Moreover, the promo for the upcoming single will be unveiled by the makers on April 15, 2025.

See the post here:

Kuberaa has been in the making for quite some time and is touted to be an engaging social thriller. The film features Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna as co-leads, with actors like Jim Sarbh and Dalip Tahil playing supporting characters.

The movie is expected to focus on the life of a beggar who undergoes a tumultuous change, making him go through a dramatic transformation. The film is said to explore the themes of greed and ambition, with the characters undergoing moral dilemmas.

Coming to Dhanush’s work front, the actor recently announced his second collaboration with director Mari Selvaraj. The film which is tentatively titled D56 is likely to be a period action venture.

While the plot of the film isn't clear yet, the actor and director had previously collaborated on the movie Karnan. The 2021 blockbuster flick also had actors Rajisha Vijayan, Lal, Yogi Babu, and more in key roles.

Moving ahead, this year, Dhanush will be seen under his own directorial once again with the film Idly Kadai. The feel-good drama venture would mark the actor’s 4th directorial venture after Pa Pandi, Raayan, and NEEK.

With Dhanush in the lead role, the film will have actors like Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Prakash Raj, P. Samuthirakani, and many more in key roles. The movie is slated to release on October 1, 2025.

