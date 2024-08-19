Telangana’s Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy credits Prabhas for taking Tollywood to global level; ‘We cannot imagine...’

Rebel star Prabhas has been at the forefront of the limelight at the moment, owing to the plethora of projects that he has been bringing to the table. The actor has already etched global recognition with the success of some of his films, like Baahubali.

Recently, the Chief Minister of Telangana praised the actor for helping South cinema succeed and be a part of the global stage.

At a recent felicitation ceremony organized by the Kshatriya Seva Samiti, the Chief Minister of Telangana, A Revanth Reddy, heaped praise on the Kshatriya community, which strives for excellence in every field of work that they do.

Furthermore, the CM also made an extended reference to the popular actor Prabhas, who also happens to be from the Kshatriya community. Reddy credited the Rebel Star for bringing glory to Tollywood by giving it global recognition.

Sharing his thoughts on Prabhas’ success, A Revanth Reddy said, "Prabhas, who did Baahubali, brought recognition to Telugu cinema. We cannot imagine the character without Prabhas.”

Furthermore, the Chief Minister also made an extended comparison of Prabhas with a senior actor like Krishnam Raju and expressed how the Baahubali star is giving tough competition to Hollywood with his work. He said, “Krishnam Raju became a top actor. Now Baahubali Prabhas is calling the shots by competing with Hollywood.”

Well, agree or not, Prabhas has indeed been on a winning streak with his successive performances. While his Baahubali series by SS Rajamouli went on to carve gold on the global platform, he then followed it up with the insanely successful project of his, Kalki 2898 AD.

On the work front, Prabhas has already garnered considerable buzz with an outstanding lineup of future projects.

After the immense success of his film Kalki 2898 AD with Nag Ashwin, Prabhas has quite a few enigmatic performances in the lineup. These included the sequel to his film Salaar, which is titled Salaar: Part 2-Shouryaanga Parvam.

Besides that, he has Mukesh Kumar Singh’s Kannapa, Maruthi’s horror-comedy-romance flick The Raja Saab, as well as a period action film by Hanu Raghavapudi. The film is slated to be based on the Razakar movement and the team recently kicked off their shooting with a pooja ceremony a few days ago.

