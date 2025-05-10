Ten Hours OTT Verdict: Sibi Sathyaraj’s Tamil thriller debuts online; check how netizens react to it

The Tamil thriller Ten Hours was released theatrically on April 18, 2025. It received critical appreciation from fans and performed moderately at the box office. The film was then made available on the OTT platform Tentkotta on May 9, 2025.

Social media is already flooded with reviews from fans who missed out on seeing the film in theaters but have caught it on OTT.

Many fans agree that Ten Hours has kept everyone hooked with its gripping and intense storyline.

Many viewers appreciated the story selection, feeling it brought something fresh to the table. Fans tagged Sibi Sathyaraj, urging him to take on more crime thrillers, as they believe the genre suits him best.

Other netizens praised the investigative thriller for doing justice to its theme, noting that the screenplay was tightly crafted without any loopholes.

Despite the overwhelmingly positive response, some viewers felt Ten Hours was an average watch, contrary to the hype. A few even described it as a one-time watch, categorizing it as a time-pass.

Another group of fans felt that Ten Hours was a well-executed investigative thriller, with both the first and second halves of the movie being undeniably strong.

However, some viewers noted a slight lag in the screenplay, though they felt it was compensated for with cinematic scenes and an entertaining climax.

Check out the Twitter reactions here:

For those who are unaware, Ten Hours stars Sibi Sathyaraj in the lead role, alongside Gajaraj, Dileepan, Jeeva Ravi, Saravan Subbiah, and Raj Ayyappa in supporting roles. The crime thriller is written and directed by Ilayaraja Kaliyaperumal.

