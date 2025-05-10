Devika And Danny OTT Release: Where to watch Ritu Varma’s coming-of-age Telugu romantic drama

The web show, Devika And Danny, presents a coming-of-age Telugu romantic drama to the audiences, offering a fresh take on modern relationships and perception of love. Bypassing theatrical release, it will be making its way directly to OTT. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Where to watch Devika And Danny

Telugu romantic drama series Devika And Danny will be streaming on JioHotstar soon. While the date is yet to be announced by the makers and OTT giant, the first glimpse of the same has left fans intrigued.

The official announcement on the streaming platform read, “Two hearts. One fate. Witness the soulful bond of @riturv and #SuryaVashistta in Devika & Danny. #DevikaandDanny coming soon on Jio Hotstar.”

Check out the post here:

Official teaser and plot of Devika And Danny



The plot of Devika And Danny takes audiences to the life of a middle-class woman, Devika, who is a teacher by profession. She leads a mundane and small life surrounded by trifling things, which matter a lot.

However, her life brings up a ripple effect when Danny enters her life, causing her to not only reinvent herself differently but also cause significant changes in her perception towards life itself.

What follows is an unexpected journey of love that Danny and Devika chart out, channeling through life-changing events that make and break beliefs.

Cast and crew of Devika And Danny

Devika And Danny stars Ritu Varma, Surya Vassista, Siva Kandukuri, Subbaraju, Kovai Sarala, Sonia Singh, Viva Harsha and others.

It is written by Deepak Raj and is directed by B. Kishore. Produced by Joy Films, it is Jay Krish who has composed the musical score for Devika And Danny.

