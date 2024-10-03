TFCC to take action against woman complainant after Jani Master's wife accused her of 'trapping' wealthy men

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding sexual assault, which might be triggering for some readers.

Shaik Jani Basha, popularly called Jani Master, has been in judicial custody after his 21-year-old female colleague accused him of sexually abusing her over the years on multiple occasions. Recently, the choreographer was in four-day police custody at Narsingi police station, after which his bail plea was adjourned by the court. Meanwhile, his wife Ayesha had complained to the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce. In the latest turn of events, reports suggested that the association called Jani Master’s wife for further discussion on the case on Wednesday (October 2).

Ayesha dismissed all allegations against her husband and called them baseless. As per a report in Chitra Jyothy, she even provided evidence against the woman complainant who filed a sexual harassment case against Jani Master.

Further, the report claimed that action would be sought against the woman choreographer. Currently, the members of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce are collecting details from Ayesha. For the unversed, the Pushpa choreographer’s wife had accused the female accuser of trapping and mentally harassing her husband under the pretext of love.

In her complaint, Ayesha said, "She traps wealthy men in the name of love and tortures them. I request the chamber to investigate the issue and bring justice to me and my children." Further, as quoted by M9 News, Jani Master's wife alleged that the female choreographer wouldn’t allow her husband to come home, and even on occasions when she did, she would only let him stay for 2-3 hours. However, when Ayesha confronted her, she denied everything.

On the other hand, Jani Master's bail plea hearing was adjourned till October 7. The decision was taken after police officials questioned him and reportedly uncovered significant details linked to the allegations.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember, you are not alone in the fight.

ALSO READ: Police to file fresh chargesheet against Darshan Thoogudeepa over alleged VIP treatment in jail