Thalapathy Vijay meets Maharaja director Nithilan after film's success, PICS from ‘enlightening meeting’ go viral

Ever since the Tamil film Maharaja, starring Vijay Sethupathi, has released it has been showered with appreciation from all corners. This action flick also marks Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th film. Despite its modest budget of ₹20 crore, it entered the 100-crore club at the box office with great fan frenzy.

Maharaja has not only become a massive hit but has also been ranked among the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2024. Amid the success of the film, Thalapathy Vijay lauded director Nithilan Saminathan for his hard work.

Thalapathy Vijay meets Maharaja director

Thalapathy Vijay met Maharaja director Nithilan Saminathan to extend his support and discuss the film's success. Sharing photos with Vijay on his social media handle, the filmmaker wrote, "Dear @actorvijay anna..Thank you for this enlightening meeting. I am grateful to have the chance to meet you. I am flattered by the details you have spoken about the #Maharaja. it is a great appreciation for me. I am very thankful for your love, support, and encouragement. Love you na. Thank you soo much to my producers @Sudhans2017 and @Jagadishbliss for everything. #Maharaja #VJS50."

All you need to know about Maharaja

Vijay Sethupathi's blockbuster film, Maharaja, premiered on Netflix on July 12. The story centers on Maharaja, a middle-aged man portrayed by Sethupathi, living with his daughter Jyothi. However, their story takes an unfateful turn after Anurag Kashyap enters the scene.

Netflix announced the film's release and wrote, "Maharaja veetlandhu Lakshmi ah thiruditanga. Thannoda Lakshmi ah thirumbi konduvara evlo dhoorom povaru? #Maharaja is coming to Netflix on 12th July in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi."

Advertisement

Maharaja follows the story of a barber whose home is burglarized, prompting a quest for revenge. After losing his wife in an accident and witnessing gangsters assaulting his daughter Jyothi, Maharaja seeks justice. When the police fail to help, he takes matters into his own hands, embarking on a path of retribution.

Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, Maharaja features Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag Kashyap, Abhirami, and Mamta Mohandas in lead roles.

Thalapathy Vijay’s work front

Thalapathy Vijay will next be seen in the much-anticipated film titled The Greatest of all Time (GOAT). The film is directed by Venkat Prabhu and currently the post-production is progressing steadily. GOAT will release in theaters on September 5 in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages.

ALSO READ: Maharaja OTT Release: Here’s when and where you can watch Vijay Sethupathi starrer