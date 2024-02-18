Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo 2 is possible but only on THIS condition, says Lokesh Kanagaraj

Lokesh Kanagaraj is undeniably one of the biggest directors in Indian cinema right now. With just 5 films, he has achieved a star status that many directors dream of. His last venture to hit the big screens was the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo, which amidst widespread acclaim, also received flak for its treatment in the second half.

During a recent interaction with the media during the Chennai Comic Con event, Lokesh Kanagaraj was asked a few questions about his upcoming projects, including a question regarding a possible sequel to Leo.

What does Lokesh Kanagaraj have to say about Leo 2?

Lokesh replied, "Leo 2 is definitely possible, provided that certain situations have to fall into place. His (Thalapathy Vijay) ambition right now is different, so I congratulate him on that. There is always a possibility for Leo 2 and I will make it if and when he calls me.”

Further speaking about the criticism that the second half of Leo received, Lokesh said “ I have heard about the criticism on the second half of Leo and I will take it into account for my next project with Rajinikanth.”

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming lineup of movies

After Leo, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next movie is with Superstar Rajinikanth and is tentatively titled Thalaivar171. Lokesh has expressed in multiple interviews that his film with Rajinikanth will be an experimental one, and will be above the normal.

Following this, Lokesh is expected to start working on Kaithi 2, with Karthi, and consequently move to Vikram 2, and then a possible standalone film with Suriya titled ‘Rolex’.

Lokesh has said many a time that he will direct only ten films and call it quits after that. Reconfirming the same at the event, Lokesh said that he has about 4-5 more films in him, after which he will step out of the director’s shoes, at least temporarily. Speaking about his unrealized project Irumbu Kai Mayavi, the director said that he will probably make that film at his own pace and time. Lokesh was initially supposed to make Irumbu Kai Mayavi with Suriya ages ago but stepped out of the project as he did not want to take up such a Herculean task on his first attempt.

