THROWBACK: When Rajinikanth reacted to rumored rivalry with Thalapathy Vijay; ‘He grew up in front of my eyes’

Indian cinema has witnessed endless episodes of rivalries between two artists. One such incident had propped up between Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay, after one of the senior actor’s statements had been misquoted, where he drew parallels between crows and eagles. While Thailava’s remark was very general, it did not take people much time to be convinced that the statement was meant to be a dig at Thalapathy Vijay.

As a result of a lot of fan clashes, rumor theory and other gossips started floating abuzz, hinting at stiff rivalry and competition between the two of them.

However, the real equation between Rajinikanth and Vijay was far beyond the realms of what was churned out from such a trifle matter. The veteran actor, later on, during the audio launch of the film Lal Salaam had finally addressed such baseless conjecture.

Talking about Thalapathy Vijay, Rajinikanth reminisced witnessing him grow up right before his eyes. Dismissing any chances of rivalry, the Jailer star revealed that he met Vijay at the age of 13.

He narrated, “Vijay grew up in front of me. Many of the older films were shot at Vijay's home. When Vijay was 13, he was introduced to me by filmmaker SA Chandrasekar. He asked me to tell Vijay to concentrate on his studies first. I advised him to complete his schooling.”

Moreover, Rajinikanth clarified that his statement on the story of crows and eagles was misquoted vastly and he never meant it to Vijay by any means. Furthermore, he dissuaded everyone from making such unfortunate and baseless speculations about him and the Leo star.

At the end of the clarification, Rajinikanth expressed his well-wishes for Thalapathy Vijay and mentioned, “It feels sad to hear that there’s competition between us. Vijay had said that he is his competition and I have also stated the same. I am his well-wisher. Please don’t speculate there is any sort of competition between us.”

On the work front, Rajinikanth will be next seen in the film Vettaiyan. On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay is eyeing the release of his upcoming movie, The Greatest Of All Time.

