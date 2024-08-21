VIDEO: Nani REACTS to Arshad Warsi's 'joker' comment on Prabhas and Kalki 2898 AD

Arshad Warsi has recently gained attention after his comments about Prabhas during a podcast. He mentioned that he watched Kalki 2898 AD and wasn't a fan of it. However, it was his remarks about Prabhas' performance that really sparked a buzz on social media.

Several renowned personalities came forward to address the issue and the latest to join is Nani. At an event organized for his film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, the actor reacted to the incident. Check the viral video below!

Nani said, “I think the biggest publicity in that person's life (referring to Arshad Warsi) just happened now. You are unnecessarily glorifying an unimportant matter then.”

Further, the renowned producer Dil Raju who was also present at the Saripodhaa Sanivaaram's pre-release event also reacted to Arshad Warsi's comments on Prabhas. He said, ''Random people would go on to say many things. In this case, Prabhas has just got more limelight because of the incident (loosely translated)."

For those who are unaware of the incident, Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi stirred controversy for his remarks on Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD. It so happened that the actor appeared for a chat show featuring Samdish Bhatia where he was asked about movies he watched and didn’t like. To this, Warsi responded and named Nag Ashwin's sci-fi Kalki 2898 AD.

Although Arshad Warsi lauded Amitabh Bachchan for his portrayal of Ashwatthama, the Munna Bhai MBBS actor criticized Prabhas and his acting. He said, “Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he like a joker? Why? I want to see Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. What have you made it, I can never understand why they would do such things.”

The remarks made by Warsi against Rebel Star have evoked a great controversy and earned quite the flak, with earlier director Ajay Bhupathi also slamming him for his comment. Previously, Sudheer Babu had also reacted to this incident and shared a post on his social media. He slammed Arshad Warsi and said that Prabhas’ stature is too big for remarks from small minds.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nani is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. The action-drama flick will hit the theaters on August 29, 2024. Directed by Vivek Athreya, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram features Nani as a vigilante who goes head-to-head with an evil police officer.

Besides the Hi Nanna actor, the upcoming film stars SJ Suryah, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Aditi Balan, Sai Kumar, Abhirami, Ajay, Murali Sharma, and Subhalekha Sudhakar in prominent roles.

