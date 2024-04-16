Acclaimed Indian filmmaker Shankar’s elder daughter Aishwarya Shankar, got married to Tarun Karthikeyan in Chennai. The couple tied the knot on April 15 in a grand wedding ceremony. The event witnessed many celebrities including Superstar Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Kamal Haasan and several others.

The question on everyone's minds after viewing the pictures from the wedding was, “Where is Thalapathy Vijay?” Well, the actor could not make it to the wedding as he was busy shooting for his upcoming film GOAT. The actor is reportedly shooting for the film in Russia.

Making up for his absence, Thalapathy Vijay’s wife Sangeetha Sornalingam attended the event along with other members of the family. The actor reportedly expressed his wishes to the newly-wed couple over a phone call.

Vijay’s wife Sangeetha attends Aishwarya Shankars wedding reception

Thalapathy Vijay’s association with Shankar

Vijay has previously worked with Shankar on the film Nanban, a Tamil remake of the blockbuster Bollywood film 3 Idiots. The duo had a fruitful collaboration, with the film emerging as a superhit success in Tamil Nadu.

Everything you need to know about GOAT so far

As discussed earlier, Vijay is currently busy shooting for the highly anticipated film GOAT (Greatest of All Time). The film has been written and directed by Mankatha and Maanaadu fame Venkat Prabhu and bankrolled by Kalapathi S. Aghoram and Archana Kalapathi under the AGS Entertainment banner.

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the film also stars Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Premgi, Laila, Jayaram, Meenakshi Chaudhary and others in important roles.

The latest update from GOAT came in the form of a song titled ‘Whistle Podu’, composed by music director Yuvan Shankar Raja. While some appreciated the song for its lively choreography and the peppy beats, others criticised the song.

GOAT will hit the big screens on September 5th, 2024.

Check out Whistle Podu song

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming projects

After GOAT, Thalapathy Vijay is expected to do one more film, before venturing into politics with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party.

For over a few weeks now, there have been speculations regarding who will helm Vijay’s final project, with rumours that Vetrimaaran, H. Vinoth, Trivikram Srinivas are in the reckoning for an opportunity. But nothing has been finalised.

Who do you think will be the ideal pick for Thalapathy69? Let us know in the comments.

