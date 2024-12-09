WATCH: Rashmika Mandanna's The Girlfriend teaser has NO DIALOGUES in one-of-a-kind love story, don't miss Vijay Deverakonda's voiceover

Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently basking in the success of Pushpa 2, is all set to feature in a one-of-a-kind love story titled The Girlfriend. Recently, her rumored beau and actor, Vijay Deverakonda, unveiled the teaser of the film on his social media handle, along with a heartfelt note for the actress.

The teaser of The Girlfriend begins with Vijay Deverakonda’s voiceover praising Rashmika Mandanna’s character. The video then moves on to showcase her college love life. While the storyline remains a mystery, it’s clear that her character is struggling with a complicated relationship with her boyfriend, played by Dheekshith Shetty.

Interestingly, the teaser has no dialogue and only a voiceover of the VD 12 actor. Reacting to the teaser, a fan wrote, "THE GIRLFRIEND introduced by THE BOYFRIEND," while another commented, "Such a beautiful teaser, Rashmika + Vijay's voice + Hesham's music."

Check out the teaser below:

Sharing the teaser, Vijay Deverakonda expressed his excitement about the teaser of The Girlfriend and mentioned that he loved every visual. He shared his eagerness to see the drama unfold.

He also praised Rashmika for being a lucky charm for many actors and contributing to their biggest successes. The actor noted how she has grown significantly as an artist while remaining the same person he met on set eight years ago.

Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "She has been a lucky charm for so many of us actors, being part of our biggest successes. Growing fiercely as an actor, a performer, and a star, but all the while still remaining the same girl as a person, the same girl I met on sets 8 years ago."

"Wishing you, @iamRashmika, all success on your first project where you shoulder so much responsibility," he concluded.

Take a look at his note below:

After the success of Pushpa 2 starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna is all set for the release of The Girlfriend. Directed by Rahul Ravindran, the movie will also feature Anu Emmanuel in a special role.

The producers of the film are Dheeraj Mogilineni and Vidya Koppineedi. The music for the movie is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, while the cinematography is handled by Krishnan Vasant. The editing is done by Chota K Prasad.

