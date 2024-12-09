Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collections Day 4: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film SHATTERS all records, grosses Rs 185 crore on Sunday

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is receiving a superlative response at the box office. The pan-India movie went into overdrive on its fourth day and recorded a banger figure.

Pushpa 2 sweeps all records; storms Rs 185 crore on Day 4

Produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 proved to be a juggernaut at the ticket window. Be it domestic run or overseas, the movie is witnessing a historic performance. As per estimates, the mass action drama has smashed over Rs 185 crore on its first Sunday (Day 4) at the worldwide box office. The total global gross of Pushpa 2 reached around Rs 750 crore in its extended opening weekend alone.

Besides its historic box office performance in India, the movie also performed well in the international markets. The Allu Arjun movie has grossed around Rs 585 crore from the domestic markets, while USD 19.25 million came from overseas, which is Rs 163 crore per Indian currency.

Pushpa 2 will be the fastest entrant of the Rs 1000 crore club, set to breach it in just 10 days

With such a terrific performance at the box office, the movie shattered all the previous weekend records and emerged as the best-performing Indian movie of all time in its first weekend. It surpassed the previous record holder- Baahubali 2, directed by SS Rajamouli to top the charts.

The Sukumar film is all set to mark its grand entry into the coveted Rs 1000 crore club in just 10 days of release at the worldwide box office. It will be the fastest entrant into this prestigious box office club. As per current trends, the movie is eyeing a lifetime in the vicinity of Rs 1300 crore to Rs 1500 crore globally.

Advertisement

Watch Pushpa 2 Trailer

About Pushpa 2

The narrative of Pushpa 2: The Rule picks up from where Pushpa: The Rise ended, with Pushpa (Allu Arjun) establishing himself as a formidable figure in the illegal sandalwood business. Despite being involved in unlawful activities and misusing his power, Pushpa remains a man of principles. He respects his wife, Srivalli (Rashmika Mandanna), more than anyone and will go to any lengths to protect his family and loved ones.

The film explores his efforts to expand his empire while dealing with the emerging threat from Inspector Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil) and other rivals who challenge his dominance. The stakes are high as Pushpa’s power grows, but his journey is complicated by personal and professional conflicts that arise along the way.

Pushpa 2 in theaters

Pushpa 2 plays in theatres now. Have you booked your tickets for the mass-actioner yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Extended Opening Weekend Box Office: Allu Arjun starrer BREAKS ALL RECORDS on Day 4; Aims at Rs 80 crore on Sunday