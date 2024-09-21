The GOAT Box Office Collections Update: Thalapathy Vijay starrer enters the Rs 200 CRORE CLUB in Tamil Nadu; Stays in contention to top Leo

Thalapathy Vijay's The GOAT directed by Venkat Prabhu has entered the Rs 200 crore club in Tamil Nadu and that is a huge achievement. Despite mixed responses from the audiences, the film continued to generate moolah at the box office. It currently is the third highest grosser of all time in the state, only behind Thalapathy Vijay's own Leo and Mani Ratnam's epic, Ponniyin Selvan I. While the film has considerably slowed down on its 3rd Friday, it can aim to top Leo as the highest grossing movie in the state.

The GOAT Enters The Rs 200 Crore Tamil Nadu Club; Stays In Contention To Beat Leo

Leo collected Rs 232 crore and Ponniyin Selvan I did about Rs 222 crore. The GOAT will really need to hold strong over the next couple of weeks to challenge Leo for the top spot. Regardless, one can say that the job is more or less done. The GOAT was said to be one of Vijay's lowest hyped movies in recent times and for it to still be in contention to top a hyped film like Leo says a lot about the unconditional love that the actor receives.

The GOAT Could Have Entered The Rs 500 Crore Club Had Kerala Or Andhra States Come On Board

The GOAT's best performance has come from Tamil Nadu and the international markets. The Hindi market and the Karnataka market supported well but Kerala and Andhra states let the movie down big time. At the end of 3rd Friday, The GOAT has collected slightly under Rs 430 crore worldwide. The movie won't be able to reach Rs 500 crore gross worldwide mark but if either Kerala or Andhra states came on board for this movie, it would have been possible.

About The Greatest Of All Time

The Greatest Of All Time or The GOAT follows the story of a young field agent and spy, MS Gandhi who lives with his wife and son in Delhi. Masquerading as a normal government employee, the man inadvertently takes his family to Thailand on a vacation.

However, a treacherous plan concocted by an adversary takes his life for a spin, leading to several changes in his life. The rest of the movie focuses on how Gandhi has to face his past once again, but this time, his blood stands against him.

The GOAT In Theatres

The GOAT plays at a theatre near you, worldwide. Have you watched The GOAT yet? If yes, what do you feel about it?

