The Greatest of All Time trailer featuring Thalapathy Vijay in dual roles is all set to release on THIS day, check out the new poster

Makers of Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT have finally unveiled the release date of the much awaited trailer of the film. Read on to know more.

By Anjali Choudhury
Published on Aug 15, 2024  |  05:38 PM IST |  328
AGS Entertainment X
Thalapathy Vijay's The GOAT trailer to release on THIS day, makers share new poster (PC: AGS Entertainment X)

The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), featuring Thalapathy Vijay in dual roles, is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2024. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, fans have been eagerly awaiting news about the trailer release date. The wait is finally over, as the makers have now revealed that the trailer for GOAT will be released on August 17 at 5 PM.

Sharing a new poster from the film, the makers wrote, "GET . SET . GOat. Buckle up.. #TheGoatTrailer is landing on your screens on August 17th, 5 PM." 

Check out the post below:


