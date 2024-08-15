The Greatest of All Time trailer featuring Thalapathy Vijay in dual roles is all set to release on THIS day, check out the new poster

The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), featuring Thalapathy Vijay in dual roles, is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2024. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, fans have been eagerly awaiting news about the trailer release date. The wait is finally over, as the makers have now revealed that the trailer for GOAT will be released on August 17 at 5 PM.

Sharing a new poster from the film, the makers wrote, "GET . SET . GOat. Buckle up.. #TheGoatTrailer is landing on your screens on August 17th, 5 PM."

Check out the post below: