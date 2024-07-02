The India House actor Nikhil Siddhartha says ‘Revolution Begins’, makes THIS promise to Ram Charan fans

Tollywood actor Nikhil Siddhartha, best known for his role as Karthikeya in the super hit Karthikeya franchise is back with yet another Pan-Indian project. And this time, the excitement is a notch higher. Want to know why? Keep reading!

For the unaware, Ram Charan will once again be stepping into the producer’s shoes with The India House alongside the V Mega Pictures banner. The Global star has taken up the responsibility of co-producing the film with Abhishek Agarwal from the Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner.

While Charan could not physically be present at the pooja ceremony, he made his support felt through a tweet on X (formerly Twitter).

Nikhil reacts to Ram Charan’s message for The India House team

In response to Charan’s tweet, Nikhil expressed his excitement over working with Ram Charan. He wrote, “Extremely thrilled to be working in the production house of Global Star Ram Charan. I assure all Charan bhai’s fans that The India House will live up to the highest standards which have been set by him.”

Check out Ram Charan’s tweet below

Ram Charan, who is making a comeback to production with The India House, voiced his support for the team on the popular social media platform X (formerly Twitter). “Super excited to be presenting The India House, an Indian story for a global audience. I’m sure the film will appeal to everyone across the world,” he wrote.

Nikhil’s The India House kicks off with a grand pooja ceremony

As is the custom with large canvas films these days, The India House was launched with a pooja ceremony. The grand ceremony which took place in Hampi, saw the entire team taking blessings from a divine elephant at the temple. The film’s lead actor Nikhil appeared in his long-hair look as he bowed down to receive blessings. The India House’s leading lady Saiee Manjrekar seemed overwhelmed by the divine interaction.

With the pooja ceremony completed, the makers have officially started shooting for the film. The India House is expected to hit the big screens in 2025.

