Raja Saab First Glimpse: Prabhas set to return in his most charming avatar again on THIS date

Prabhas, the pan-Indian superstar, is riding high on the success of his recent blockbuster Kalki 2898AD. One of his upcoming projects, which has created significant buzz, is The Raja Saab, directed by the renowned filmmaker Maruthi. This grand romantic horror entertainer has impressed fans with its recently released first look. Today, the makers announced that a highly anticipated glimpse of the film will be unveiled on July 29.

The Raja Saab first glimpse to be soon

Titled the "Fan India Glimpse," the teaser of The Raja Saab starring Prabhas is going to be a treat for his fans. Additionally, the makers also dropped a new look poster showcasing Prabhas in a stylish look. In the poster, he is also wearing a maroon jacket and sunglasses, leaning forward towards a vintage car decorated with flowers.

The text on the poster announces the glimpse will be released on July 29 at 5:03 PM. The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, with music by Thaman S. The production companies involved are People Media Factory and GSK Media.

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "Vare Vare Vare Vare Vachesadu Raja Saab. The beloved darling we all cherish is coming back... Inka Shake ey. #TheRajaSaab 𝐅𝐀𝐍 𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐀 𝐆𝐋𝐈𝐌𝐏𝐒𝐄 tomorrow at 5:03PM."

All you need to know about The Raja Saab

The upcoming film directed by Maruthi is a horror-comedy featuring extensive VFX. This fun-filled flick will see Prabhas sporting a thick beard and long hair. Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal are expected to play the lead female roles, marking their first collaboration with Prabhas. Scheduled for an early 2025 release, the movie will be available in multiple languages to reach a wider audience.

Meanwhile, the other details about the film are still under wraps. Hopefully, fans will get to know more about the plot of the Prabhas starrer after the first glimpse is out tomorrow (July 29).

Furthermore, Prabhas is also set to work with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for an action movie called Spirit. In the film, the actor might don a cop avatar.

